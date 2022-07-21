OTDC Manager, Hotel ‘Nimantran’ contractual employee arrested for Rs 17.50 Lakh fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Manager of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Ardhendu Sekhar Mohanty along with a contractual employee Sunil Ghadei have been arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 17.50 lakh from Hotel Nimantran here during the last six months.

Reportedly, the two accused used to divert 50 per cent of the hotel’s income on daily basis and to their personal bank accounts.

However, the fraud came to the fore after an audit was conducted at the hotel.

A complaint was filed with Saheed Nagar police station following which the cops arrested Ardhendu and Sunil as well as produced them before court on Wednesday.

Notably, the OTDC restaurant chain was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 3, 2021.

