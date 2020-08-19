Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) chairperson Shreemayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. However, she was reportedly stable.

Mishra posted a message on social media this evening , saying, “I have tested positive and with the blessings of Lord Jagannath I’m stable now.”

The BJD leader from Balangir district had served as the chaiperson of Mahila Vikas Samabaya Nigam, was assoicited with Mission Shakti and SHG workers.

The Covid-19 positive cases in the State increased to 67,122 after 2589 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours, informed the health department today.