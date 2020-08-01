OT Of Puri DHH Sealed After Doctor And Nurse Test Positive For COVID-19

Puri: The Operation Theatre (OT) of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Puri was sealed after a doctor and a nurse tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

The medical authorities sealed the OT of Gynaecology Department after positive cases were detected in the department.

The patients and their attendants were found sitting outside the operation theatre and have alleged that after 24 hours of positive cases, the hospital has not been sanitised.

It is noteworthy, that last week the intensive care unit (ICU) had been sealed after a patient was detected positive for COVID-19.

According to the State Health Department, Puri district has reported 753 COVID-19 cases with 371 active cases so far and 3 have succumbed to the virus .