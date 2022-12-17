OSSTET 2023: Exam to be held on Jan12, admit cards to be available from Jan 5

Cuttack: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) examination will be held on January 12, 2023. This exam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, every year. The first and second paper of this exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM.

The admits card for this exam will be available on the board website (bseodisha.ac.in) from January 5, 2023. The candidates can use their registration number and e-mail ids to download the admit card.

It is to be noted that the candidates are not allowed to write the exam in their own districts.

It is to be noted here that the BSE, Odisha conducts the OSSTET Exam to determine the eligibility of secondary teachers in Government/Government-aided schools of Odisha.

The OSSTET Exam has two categories, Category 1 (Paper 1) and Category 2 (Paper 2). While the first Paper is conducted for Education Teachers and Paper 2 is conducted for Physical Education Teachers.