OSSTET-2021 to be conducted on this date, Check details

By WCE 3
OSSTET exam date

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is to be conducted on August 27. This was informed by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) this evening.

According to reports, the OSSTET will be conducted by the BSEO on August 27 (Friday).

Notably, the OSSTET-2021 form fill up had started from July 2, 2021 and was supposed to end on July 13. However, later it was extended till July 18 in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic situation in the State.

It is to be noted here that Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET), comprising two papers – paper 1 and 2, is the mandatory eligibility test for recruitment of secondary teacher in Government/Government Aided schools across the State.

