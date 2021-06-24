OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 586 vacancies open for Revenue Inspector posts in Odisha; Apply Online @osssc.gov.in

Good news for job aspirants looking for a job in Odisha. Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the detailed notification for the recruitment to the post of Revenue Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021 on its official website- osssc.gov.in.

The online application submission and Registration will start from June 24, 2021. The last date for registration and fee payment is July 23, 2021 and the last date for online application form submission on official website www.osssc.gov.in is July 30 2021.

A total of 586 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment under District Cadre Posts of Odisha Revenue Inspector Recruitment 2021.

Candidates interested to apply for the posts can check all the recruitment details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other below:

Notification Details

Notification Number – IIE-45-2021-619/OSSSC

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application, Registration and Payment of Exam Fee – July 24, 2021

Last Date of Registration and Payment of Exam Fee – July 23, 2021

Last Date of submitting Online Application – July 30, 2021

Vacancy Details

Revenue Inspector – 586 Posts

Salary Details

Salary – Rs 16,880 per Month

Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Revenue Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have done Graduation in any discipline. The applicant should have knowledge in Computer Application and must be able to speak, write and read Odia Language.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 20 years

Maximum age limit – 32 years

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam which will be of 200 question of 400 marks.

How to Apply for OSSSC Revenue Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible applicants can apply by registering for the post by clicking on the button, “Register” on the Home page of the Commission’s website www.osssc.gov.in from 24th June till 23rd July 2021. The last date for submitting the application is 30th July 2021.

Important Links

OSSSC Revenue Inspector Full Notification Download

OSSSC RI Notice Download

OSSSC RI Application Link