OSSSC recruitment 2021: Deadline alert for bumper job vacancy, apply soon

Deadline alert for the candidates who are yet to apply for the latest job vacancies of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) as online registration is closing on December 21, 2021.

The OSSSC has invited notification for the recruitment of laboratory technician posts on contractual basis in various district establishment and 7 Medical College and Hospital under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website of OSSSC that is osssc.gov.in from December 1, 2021. The last date of online registration/re-registration is December 21, 2021 and the last date to submit online applications is December 25, 2021.

OSSSC is going to fill up 1,000 district cadre posts of laboratory technician-2021 on contractual basis with this recruitment drive.

The full details of direct-wise and category-wise vacancies, age, eligibility, scale of pay/remuneration, and other information will be available in the full detailed notifications.

OSSSC recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Starting date of online registration and application: December 1, 2021

Last date for online registration: December 21, 2021

Last date for submission of online application form: December 25, 2021

OSSSC recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total vacancies- 1000 laboratory technician posts.

The exact details of district-wise, category-wise vacancies will be published later in the official site.

Eligibility Criteria

Details regarding the Educational Qualification, Age limit will soon be available on the official website.

How to apply for OSSSC recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested job applicants can register themselves for the OSSSC Recruitment and apply for the posts through online mode after the application link gets activated. Candidates are advised to save, download and keep a printout of the application for future reference.

Click here for OSSSC recruitment short notification.

