OSSSC Recruitment 2020: Online Registration Process Begins; Apply Soon

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has started the online registration process for the recruitment of Nursing Officer from Monday.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these jobs online on or before December 31 through the official website of OSSSC (link given below).

The Department of Health and Family of the Government of Odisha will give the appointments. Through this recruitment process, a total of 6432 vacancies are to be filled in various district establishments and 8 medical colleges.

The details of district wise and category wise vacancies pay scale, age, qualification and other information for these jobs will soon be available on the official website of the Commission.

Candidates can click here to read the official notification.

Candidates can click here to visit the official website.