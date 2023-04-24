OSSC to cancel preliminary examination for accountant under HUD Dept

Cuttack: The OSSC has decided to cancel the Preliminary examination for Accountant under HUD department, said a notification issued on Monday.

The notice said that, there were substantial errors in the printing of the Odia version of the questions in the Preliminary examination for Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD).

That is under the Advertisement Number (No.) IIE-153/2022-7257/OSSC, Dated.22.12.2022.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to cancel the Preliminary Examination held on 23.04.2023 (both English and Odia version).

The notice further reads the, “OSSC regrets the inconvenience caused to applicants. Fresh date for Preliminary examination for Accountant will be announced shortly.”