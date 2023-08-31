OSSC releases admit card for JE (Civil) main written exam 2022; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for Main written examination 2022 for the post of JE (Civil) Combined Technical Services.

Earlier, the Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) was to be conducted on July 16, 2023. However it got cancelled due to leak of question papers.

Later, OSSC clarified that the fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) will be conducted on September 3, 2023.

“On the basis of the report of SP, Balasore (In connection with Sahadev Khunta PS case No.303, dated 16.07.2023) and in terms of Clause 11 of Detailed Advertisement for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2022 for Group-B state cadre posts in different offices under Government of Odisha Vide Advertisement No.11E-120/2022-6506/OSSC dated 02.11.2022, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) conducted on 16th July 2023 as a part of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022.” read the notice.

“A fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) will be conducted on 3rd Sep 2023. The Commission sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the candidates,” the notice added.

The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of OSSC, i.e., www.ossc.gov.in.