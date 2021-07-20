OSSC Recruitment 2021: Notification out for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector posts; Apply online

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector on contractual basis under D.G. of Police, Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Odisha, Cuttack. Interested candidates having required qualification can apply for these posts on or before 27th August 2021.

Candidates who are interested in these posts can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details bellow.

Notification Details for OSSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No. IIE-86/2020/4559/OSSC

Important Date for OSSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening date of online Registration: July 20, 2021

Last date for online Registration: August 19, 2021

Opening date for online payment of examination fee: July 20, 2021

Last date for online payment of examination fee: August 19, 2021

Starting date of online Application: July 20, 2021

Last date of online Application: August 27, 2021

Vacancy Details

Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector vacancies- 12 Posts

Salary Details

The appointed candidates will get a consolidated pay of Rs 16,880 per month (for 1 year) as per Odisha Group-B posts.

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have a Bachelor degree in any disciplines from a recognized University incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by and Act of Parliament or declared to be Deemed as Universities under Section-3 of the University approved by the Central Government from time to time with basic knowledge in Computer Skill.

Age Limit

Minimum age – 21 years

Maximum age limit -32 years as on 01.01.2020

How to Apply for OSSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector posts through onine mode on the official Website of OSSC i.e. www.ossc.gov.in. The last to apply for the posts is August 27, 2021.

