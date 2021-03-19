OSSC Recruitment-2021: Notification For Recruitment of PET Posts Out; Check Details Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Friday issued notification for the recruitment of several Physical Education Teachers (PETs) posts.

The online registration will begin from March 23 and the candidates can apply on the official website of the Commission (link given below).

The selected candidates will be appointed on contractual basis under Department of Higher Education, Odisha Government.

Age Limits: The candidates should be between 21 and 32 years of age.

Scale of pay: The appointment to these posts will be initially on contractual basis carrying a remuneration of Rs 16,880 per month.

Examination fee:The candidates other than SC, ST category shall have to pay a non refundable examination fee of Rs 200 . The fees can be deposited through online mode using Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit card/UPI or any other available payment methods linked with the online application form. The candidates should keep with them a copy of the payment slip showing successful transaction of the fees for future reference.

