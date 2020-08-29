OSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply soon to get Odisha government job; check details

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply soon to get Odisha government job; check details

There is a chance for you to get a government job amid the coronavirus crisis. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued notifications for recruitment to several vacant posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can take part in the recruitment drive which is being conducted for the posts of field assistants. The last date to apply for these posts is September 28, 2020.

Job details:

Name of the post: Field Assistant

Number of posts: 22 Posts

Age Limits: Minimum age for candidates has been fixed at 20 years and maximum age is 32 years.

Educational qualification: The applicant should be a graduate in a related subject. For further information, you can visit the notification by clicking on the link given in the bellow.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of online application form: August 28, 2020

Last date for submission of online application form: September 28, 2020

How to apply:

To complete the candidate application process, first go to the official website http://www.ossc.gov.in/ and download the notification. Complete the application process before the last date as per the given guidelines.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Candidates can Click Here to go through the notification to get more information about the recruitment.

Candidates can Click Here to visit the official website.