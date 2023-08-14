OSSC question paper leak case: 2 more arrested by Balasore police

Balasore: Two more persons have been arrested by Balasore police in connection to the question paper leak case of OSSC JE (Mains) Civils examination.

According to police reports, among the two accused, one Sadashiv Pradhan is agent from Puri district, while another identified as Partha Sengup, is outsourcing contractor of the printing press from West Bengal. Reportedly, the contractor used to supply labour to the printing press for the purpose of binding, on an outsourcing basis.

As per the officials, the contractor used to supply labour to the printing press for the purpose of binding, on an outsourcing basis. He had supplied one set of question paper to Birendra Kumar after the final sets of the question papers were printed and binded. Birendra Kumar then supplied it to Vishal Kumar. After getting Birendra Kumar on remand he was taken to the printing press for reconstruction of the crime scene.

The arrest toll now has now increased to 20 including Vishal Kumar Chaurasia, the mastermind for their involvement in the case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) conducted the JE (Civil) Main Written Exam on July 16. However, it cancelled the exam following the confirmation of the Balasore SP over the alleged leakage of the question papers.

The SP had clarified that the question papers were printed at a press in West Bengal. However, one Virendra Singh Paswan, a worker of the printing press, leaked the question papers. He supplied the question papers to Chaurasia.

The OSSC has decoded to conduct a fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) on September 3, 2023.