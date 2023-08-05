OSSC Question Paper Leak: 8 more arrested by Balasore police

Balasore: In the OSSC question paper leak matter, eight more people have been arrested on Saturday by the Balasore police.

The Balasore police have arrested these news accused from various districts of Odisha said reliable reports Earlier the mastermind along with 16 other people has been arrested by the police.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has initiated action against candidates in the OSSC question paper leak issue.

In pursuance of the report from the SP of Balasore, OSSC has on Friday (on 28.07.2023) issued a show cause notice to 55 candidates.

The show cause by the OSSC questions as to why these 55 candidates they shall not be barred for a lifetime from the recruitment of OSSC.

Further it is worth mentioning that, efforts are on to link remaining 37 candidates with their application in co-ordination with the Balasore Police.

The OSSC has further informed that, some more information has been requested from the police to help link the candidates with application.

The OSSC has added that it is committed to taking exemplary action against all candidates who are involved in unfair practices, including question leak.

On July 28 that is yesterday, the Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath had sought departmental proceedings against the accused persons who have been arrested.

The Balasore SP had reportedly written letters to the Bihar AG and DEOs of Kandhamal and Jajpur districts seeking departmental proceedings against the accused persons.

Till now, a total of 17 persons including Vishal Kumar Chaurasia, the mastermind, who is a government employee in Bihar, have been arrested for their involvement in the case.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) conducted the JE (Civil) Main Written Exam on July 16. However, it cancelled the exam following the confirmation of the Balasore SP over the alleged leakage of the question papers.

The SP had clarified that the question papers were printed at a press in West Bengal. However, one Virendra Singh Paswan, a worker of the printing press, leaked the question papers. He supplied the question papers to Chaurasia.

The OSSC has decoded to conduct a fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) on September 3, 2023.