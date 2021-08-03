OSSC member’s PS vigilance raid: Job aspirant reveals shocking facts

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development in the OSSC Members PS case, some job aspirants have revealed shocking facts about him and alleged that Biranchi Narayan Sahoo was demanding money promising that he would ensure a job for them.

Reportedly, a job aspirant, identified as Ajay Panda, has alleged that Sahoo demanded Rs 10 lakh for Group B posts and five lakh rupees for Group C posts.

The Vigilance team is investigating to ascertain from whom and how much money did he take under his fraud scam and who all are involved in the fraud.

The racket passes via a third class employee and through them the demanded money reaches to the higher officials, added reports.

Earlier on Monday, Biranchi Narayan Sahoo was suspended by OSSC Chairman Nirmal Chandra Mishra and was given compulsory retirement by Odisha government.

It is to be noted that on Friday, the Vigilance official had conducted simultaneous raids at different places linked to Sahoo and arrested him on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption team detected a total property worth over Rs 3.79 crore during the raids. This includes cash worth Rs 25 lakh and gold ornaments worth around Rs 60 lakh.