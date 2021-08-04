OSSC Member’s PS Biranchi Sahoo under ED scanner

Bhubaneswar: After vigilance trap, OSSC Member’s private secretary comes under Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner today. The ED will probe the alleged involvement of Biranchi Sahoo in money laundering case.

Today he was also being questioned by the Vigilance Director after being taken into four day remand by the Vigilance Directorate.

His wife Sudhanshu Bala Sahoo and brother-in-law Manoranjan Sahoo are under the scanner after Biranchi was held in the vigilance net. However, his wife and brother-in-law are absconding.

Earlier the State government ordered for compulsory retirement of Sahoo, who was arrested on charges of Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

The decision of the State government came hours after OSSC Chairman Nirmal Chandra Mishra suspended him. He had recommended the State government to take stringent action against Sahoo.

It is to be noted that he was arrested for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to his kown sources of income. Apart from cash and property, the officials also laid their hands on several vital documents and admit cards of some OSSC job aspirants.

Sahoo was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.79 crore including two double-storied buildings at Niladri Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Khordha, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, cash worth over Rs 25 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh.