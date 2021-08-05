OSSC Member’s private secretary Biranchi Sahoo: Another job aspirant reveals shocking fact

Bhubaneswar: Following arrest of OSSC member’s private secretary Biranchi Sahoo, job aspirants have described how they had fallen victim. While earlier some aspirants had complained that Sahoo was demanding money to provide job, today another candidate has alleged that Sahoo was taking help of police personnel of Commissionerate Police to trap the candidates.

Another job aspirant named Srinibas Dalai has alleged that Sahoo was using police personnel to trap the candidates.

Dalai complained that he had appeared for an examination in 2016 to be recruited in the Police department. He was confident about his success. However, back then, a constable posted in Commissionerate Police approached him and said that he would be provided with the job if he would pay Rs. 5 lakhs.

The Constable had said that he is in good relation with Biranchi Sahoo and once Dalai gives the money he would give it to Biranchi Sahu, Srinibas complained.

Later he did not get the job. Not satisfied with the result, Dalai sought information about the selection on Right to Information (RTI) from where it was known that although he had secured 2 more marks of the Cut off mark, he still did not get the job.

Accordingly Dalai had knocked the door of the OSSC Commission but in vain. Hence, he approached High Court for justice, the aspirant complained.

After recently Biranchi Sahoo was arrested, he came to the fore, Dalai said.

It is to be noted that following the vigilance trap, the OSSC Member’s private secretary came under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner today.