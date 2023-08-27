OSSC announces recruitment for Legal Consultants; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Legal Consultants. This opportunity is open to individuals with diverse legal backgrounds, including practicing lawyers, government servants with legal roles, and retired judges.

Eligibility Criteria for Legal Consultant Position:

Persons with a law degree and a minimum of 10 years’ experience as practicing lawyers in various courts, particularly the High Court and State Administrative Tribunal/Central Administrative Tribunal. Government servants whose primary role was legal, such as prosecutors and those working in the Law Department. Retired judges.

Key Responsibilities of Legal Consultants:

Provide legal advice to OSSC on a wide range of matters, including ongoing cases in courts and the State Information Commission. The majority of the work involves litigation related to various recruitment examinations. Prepare or review responses and counters for different cases in various courts. Monitor court proceedings through the Commission’s legal counsel.

Remuneration Details:

Selected legal consultants will receive a consolidated remuneration of up to Rs 60,000 per month. The remuneration will be determined in consultation with the Finance Department and approved by the Government. Retired government servants, including former judges, will have their remuneration fixed according to the existing provisions of the General Administration and Finance Department.

Application and Selection Process:

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications via email to [email protected] by or before September 7, 2023.

The selection process will involve interviews. If the number of applications received is substantial, the Commission will shortlist applicants for the interview stage.

Click here for OSSC notification for recruitment of legal consultant