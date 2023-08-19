OSSC announces recruitment exam schedule for September to November 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has unveiled its comprehensive timetable for recruitment examinations set to take place in the months of September, October, and November 2023.

Issuing a recent notification, OSSC emphasized that the provided schedule is tentative and subject to alteration. Aspiring candidates are strongly advised to consistently monitor the commission’s official website for the latest updates.

September 2023 Recruitment Calendar:

The main examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) 2022 is slated for September 3.

The main written exam for Regular Teachers in government secondary schools, under the School and Mass Education Department, is scheduled from September 15 to September 25, 2023.

October 2023 Recruitment Calendar:

The main examination for Accountant in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department 2022: Date to be disclosed.

Typing test for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Jr Typist-cum-junior storekeeper: Date to be revealed.

November 2023 Recruitment Calendar:

Main examination for the recruitment of various technical posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme: Date to be announced.

Main examination for Amin positions under the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department 2022: Date to be unveiled.

Main examination for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam for Specialist Posts/Services 2022: Date to be disclosed.

Preliminary examination for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level or equivalent recruitment exam for specialist posts/services 2023: Date to be specified.