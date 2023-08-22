OSSC announces main exam schedule for Regular Teacher Recruitment: Admit card details released

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has unveiled the timetable for the main written examination intended for the recruitment of Regular Teachers. In an official notice dated August 16, the commission revealed that the main exam is set to take place on September 15, 21, 22, and 25, 2023. The examination will be conducted through the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

For different posts, separate question papers will be administered, each consisting of 150 questions carrying one mark each. The examination will implement negative marking, deducting 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

Applicants are urged to access their Admission Letters via the link provided on the Commission’s official website, www.ossc.gov.in, starting from September 10, 2023. The Admission Letter will be accessible using the candidates’ User ID and Password. This document will contain essential information about the examination venue, date, and time.

Specific details about the location of examination centers will be outlined in the admit card. It will be accessible approximately 4 to 5 days before the respective examination dates for each subject.

“The PwD candidates having disability not less than 40% of permanent nature who had applied for taking assistance of a scribe in the Online Application may go through the Advisory Notice published vide No. 3453/OSSC dated 24.10.2019 available on the website of the Commission and may apply for the purpose in the prescribed format along with the required documents and send the same only through e-mail to orissassc@gmail.com by 01.09.2023 for taking necessary permission of the Commission,” the advertisement read.

It was emphasized that no other mode of communication would be entertained in this regard. PWD candidates were informed that failing to secure prior permission from the Commission would disqualify them from using a scribe during the examination.