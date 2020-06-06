Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will resume bus operations on 66 routes across the state from Monday, officials said on Saturday.

“We are resuming regular service with 96 buses connecting 22 towns in the state. We will keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time.” OSRTC CMD Arun Bothra said in a press statement.

“Till last week out of 440 buses operated by OSRTC, 70 % were deployed to facilitate transportation of guest workers. Now when this work load is reducing and there is demand of regular bus service from several districts the OSRTC is resuming its regular operations,” informed Arun Bothra.

He further also said that no standing passengers will be allowed to travel in buses. Wearing of mask will be compulsory for all the commuters and no one will be allowed to board the bus without a mask.