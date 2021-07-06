OSRTC resumes bus service in 43 routes from today, See details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) resumed bus operations on 43 routes in category A districts of the state from today.

Reprtedly, bus services have been allowed in 20 districts of Odisha which includes Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.

The buses have been allowed to operate with full seating capacity.

Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and adherence to Covid-19 norms have been made mandatory while traveling on the OSRTC bus. No passengers will be allowed to stand in the bus.

