OSL Group Bags “Best Logistic Company Of The Year” Award

Bhubaneswar: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has been awarded as the “Best Logistic Company of the Year” for successful diversification in multiple logistics in the 7th Edition of ‘East Coast Maritime Forum 2022’ held in Kolkata on 24th February, 2022 as well as organized by the EXIM India Shipping Times.

On behalf of the OSL Group, Lingaraj Panigrahy, VP, Marketing & Coordination received the award in the presence of Dinesh Parida, Senior Executive, from Ashis Kumar Bose, Deputy Chairman, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Harjeet Kaur Joshi, former CMD, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) at a special programme organized recently.

OSL Group also bagged the coveted “Best Stevedores Company of the Year” award, adjudged by the eminent Jury members of the organizer EXIM India Shipping Times, who evaluated numerous companies to choose the best stevedores company.

On behalf of OSL Group, Harihar Dash and Subash Acharya received the prestigious award.

Speaking about the award, Mahimananda Mishra, Chairman, OSL Group said, “This award has confirmed that the company is on the right track in this regard. We will continue to keep ourselves apprised of the prevailing best standards and practices to implement the same.”

“We are committed to provide best services to all our stakeholders and will continue to expand, diversify and upgrade our profile,” he added.

OSL Group has been receiving several awards for the last several years in different categories and fields which is the recognition of OSL’s efficiency, potential, capabilities and achievements, Mahima Mishra further confided.

Adding more on OSL’s future expansion plan, Charchit Mishra, Director, OSL Group said, “With an 8000-plus brigade of the workforce, OSL has pipelined many projects in Odisha like constructing Odisha’s first riverine jetty, going in for the energy segment as in Oil & Gas, building tank terminal, mechanization of berths, pipeline laying operations, creating multimodal transportation and FTWZ, manufacturing of high-quality marine hoses, infrastructure like dock construction, and integrating marine domain activities under one umbrella.

Since Odisha is eyeing to be the steel hub of India, the OSL Group sees huge potential owing to the surge in the steel demand and an increase in the import and export business in the port sector.