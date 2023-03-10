OSDMA gets Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2023

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) was awarded ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2023’ at a special function held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. OSDMA got the prestigious award for its excellent work in disaster management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2023 to Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick.

Apart from Mallick, Chief Secretary and Chairman OSDMA Pradeep Jena, Additional Chief Secretary and Managing Director OSDMA Nikunja Bihari Dhal were present during the award ceremony.

It is to be noted here that the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is an Indian National Award for disaster management those who served selfless service for the country. Every individuals and organisations is awarded by the Government of India every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar carries a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate of appreciation.