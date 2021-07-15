ORS Officer Manas Ray to be airlifted to Chennai today; CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 10 lakh for treatment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue Service Officer Manas Ray, who is on ECMO support in SUM Ultimate Medical Hospital due to severe condition of Covid-19, will be airlifted to a hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned medical advance of Rs 10 lakh in favour of his treatment.

Reportedly, Ray is posted as an additional tehsildar in Lakhanpur of Jharsuguda district.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 last month following which his lungs have been seriously affected and his condition is very critical, added reports.

