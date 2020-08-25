ratna bhandar puri
Puri Jagannath Temple ‘Ratna Bhandar’ To Be Inspected!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Law Department of the Odisha Government has written to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for an inspection of the ornaments in the Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar.

The department has also directed the temple administration to fill up the vacant post in the Mukti Mandap.

The SJTA had attempted to open the Ratna Bhandar in 2018 on the direction of Orissa High Court to enable Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine its stability.

However, the attempt failed as the key to the lock on the inner door could not be traced.

