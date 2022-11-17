ORMAS in Baliyatra grabs the limelight, earns more than Rs. 20 Cr!

Cuttack: The historic Baliyatra of Cuttack is scheduled to end today, it is worth mentioning that the fare has been a major crowd puller.

It is worth mentioning here about the achievements of ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society) stalls in Baliyatra 2022.

The ORMAS in baliyatra had been formed in a special enclosure in the lower field. All the stalls were highly attractive and drew huge crowds towards them.

There were as many as 250 stalls formed by the various all women Self Help Groups (SHGs) selling various kinds of handicraft items. Other than the SHG based shops, there were as many as a total of 460 stalls.

According to the ORMAS CEO Bipin Rout the earnings of ORMAS in baliyatra has crossed Rs. 20 crore in the 10 day fare. It is noteworthy that today is the last day of the fare.

The CEO added that even after the fare ends today, the items will be available till tomorrow, though sans stalls. It is expected that the total earnings will be around Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 25 crore.

According to sources, in the last Baliyatra that is in the year 2019 there was a financial transaction of as much as 15 crores in the ORMAS stalls. This year there was a business target of 25 crores, say reports.

The fare however is slated to end today, after a days extension sanctioned by the Odisha government.