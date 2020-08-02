Cuttack: Orissa High Court has taken an innovative step to manage the spread of the deadly corona virus. A drop-box has been installed in the gate of the Court.

The new cases, interim petition and other documents can be deposited in this box. Preference shall be given to electronic means such as e-filing and e-mails for filing suits in the Court.

The petitioners can drop documents in the box from 10 am to 1 pm. A memo can be deposited in case there is an urgent need.

” All concerned are requested to avoid congregation while dropping files in the drop box and to strictly maintain social distancing” read the order.

