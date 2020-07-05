orissa high court to remain shut

Orissa High Court To Remain Shut Till July 8

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court and its offices have been shut in view of the complete shutdown imposed in CMC (Cuttack Municipal Corporation) area. The High Court and its offices shall remain closed till July 8.

As per the official notification, “The High Court will not function from 06.07.2020 to 08.07.2020. The Bench Constitution and assignment notified for 09.07.2020 stands modified to the effect that instead of earlier notified Benches for that date, the Benches notified for 06.07.2020 will function on 09.07.2020 and take up the cases listed in the cause list dated 06.07.2020.”

