Orissa High Court to remain shut till July 31 due to lock down

Cuttack: In view of the lock down imposed by Odisha Government in four districts of Odisha in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic Orissa High Court to remain shut till July 31, 2020.

“In view of the Government of Odisha order issued on July 16, 2020 imposing complete lockdown with stringent measures on public movement in the entire jurisdictions of Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation till July 31, Orissa High Court shall have restricted functioning from 20 July till 31 July with limited number of Benches by virtual mode/video conferencing,” said a letter by the Registrar (Judicial), Orissa High Court issued on Saturday.

“The court will take up only extremely urgent matters on advance memo or urgency submitted by learned advocates/ litigants to the deputy registrar (Judicial) by e-filing/ online/ e-mail with advance intimation to the opposite parties. Hearing of cases shall take place by virtual mode on the web link provided to concerned advocates/ litigants, who may appear from their residence or office,” the letter said.

Since Registry of the High Court shall not have regular functioning due to complete lockdown, filing of new cases up to 31 July shall be permitted only by e-filing mode or email.

It was also notified that the normal functioning of the district and subordinate Courts and Tribunals falling in the jurisdiction of Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation, shall continue to remain suspended till 31.