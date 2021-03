Cuttack: The Orissa High Court and its offices in Odisha shall remain closed on all working Saturdays, said an order issued by the Registrar General of Orissa High Court.

Pursuant to an order Dt.29.01.2021 of the GA and PG Department, Government of Odisha the High Court and its offices as well as the Sub-ordinate Courts/ Tribunals and their Offices in the State of Odisha shall remain closed on all working Saturdays until further orders, said the notification.