Orissa High Court To Remain Closed From May 20 to May 27 Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Cuttack: In view of the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the State and Cuttack city, the Orissa High Court and its offices will remain closed from May 20 to May 27, 2021.

The offices of the High Court will resume functioning on May 28, 2021 as per the vacation roster, said the order.

Several staff of the court have also tested positive for the coronavirus. The order further stated that the earlier notified dates of the Vacation Benches shall stand cancelled and instead, the Vacation Benches as notified, shall function on May 31, 2021, June 2, 2021 and June 4, 2021 during the remaining period of the Summer Vacation.

However, the listing of urgent cases on above dates, mentioning must be made only on the preceding working day before the Registrar (Judicial) and the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) as per the existing arrangement, the order read.

During the period from May 20 to 27, 2021, only extremely urgent matters that cannot wait till May 31, 2021 for listing may be mentioned before the Registrar (Judicial) through email id: [email protected] between 11 AM and 12 Noon, by furnishing in advance by email a statement explaining the extreme urgency. It will then be placed before the Chief Justice for appropriate direction. Learned Advocates were requested to avoid mentioning routine matters during this period, said the office order.