Cuttack: Amid surge in the Covid cases in Cuttack and after some staff testing positive for the virus, the Orissa High Court and its offices will remain closed for 8 days.

The court will remain closed from May 20 to 27.

As per the order, offices of the High court will start functioning from May 28, 2021. In case of hearing for extremely urgent cases during the shutdown period, appeals can be made to the registrar, official order stated.

Accordingly, the earlier notified dates of the Vacation Benches will stand cancelled and instead, the Vacation Benches as notified, will function on May 31, June 2 and June 4 during the remaining period of the Summer Vacation, read the order.

During the period from May 20 to 27, only extremely urgent matters that cannot wait till May 31 for listing may be mentioned before the Registrar (Judicial) through the email id: ohc.mentionmemoskornail.com between 11 AM and 12 noon, according to the order.