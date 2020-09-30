Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday will hear the petition on restricting the height of idols in community pandals during Durga Puja in the city of Cuttack.

Senior lawyer and president of Cuttack’s Balu Bazaar Puja Committee Suryakant Sangneria had challenged the Police Commissioner’s order to restrict the height of the idol to four feet in the High Court through a writ petition.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq adjourned the hearing when a consensus emerged among the petitioners’ counsels and the Government counsels that a meeting would be convened by the police administration.

In the September 17 order, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi had said that height of idols in Durga Puja pandals should not exceed four feet as per the guidelines issued by the Odisha government.