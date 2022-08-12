Orissa High Court to get two new Judges

Cuttack: Two new Judges have been appointed for Orissa High Court. As per a letter, Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash will be Judges of Orissa High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (l) Gourishankar Satapathy and (2) Chittaranjan Dash, to be Judges of the Orissa High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” read an order of the Ministry of Law & Justice.

It is to be noted that as of now the total number of Judges including the Chief Justice is 22. Once the two new Judges assumes charge, the total number of Judges will increase to 24.