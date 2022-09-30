Orissa High Court To Get New Chief Justice Soon

Cuttack: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh as the next Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the collegium held on September 28. Justice Jaswant Singh is currently a Judge of the Orissa High Court.

He was born on February 23, 1961 in Rohtak, Justice Jaswant Singh was elevated as a Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 5, 2007. He took oath as a Judge of the Orissa High Court on October 8, 2021.

The collegium has also recommended the transfer of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Justice Muralidhar was appointed as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on December 31, 2020. He had succeeded Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the 32nd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.