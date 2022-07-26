Orissa High Court To Get 3 New Judges Soon

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will soon get three new judges as the Supreme Court Collegium has approved proposals in this regard.

According to reports, the Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers Gourishankar Satapathy and Chitta Ranjan Dash as Judges in the Orissa High Court.

It is noteworthy that, The Collegium also approved the appointment of Advocate Suman Pattanayak as a Judge in the Orissa High Court.

