Orissa High Court To Function From June 7 to July 2 While Following Certain Arrangements

Cuttack: Keeping in mind about the looming threat of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the Orissa High Court will function from June 7, 2021 to July 2, 2021.

The High Court will function while following certain arrangements, said the order.

The details about the office order are as follows: