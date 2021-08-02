Orissa High Court to commence hybrid hearing of cases from today

Cuttack: Orissa High Court will begin the hearing of cases in the through Hybrid mode i.e., through both virtual and physical modes with following arrangements from today. The live-streaming of court proceedings will take place to ensure transparency and openness in the Indian judiciary.

The web link related to the live broadcast of the ongoing hearing in the High Court will be published on the website of the High Court along with the list of judges of the relevant bench. The live streaming shall also be accessible in the Court’s official YouTube channel by clicking the links provided in the website or the cause list notice.

The High Court will have a specific web portal for the live telecasts which will include the judicial proceedings, administrative proceedings, lok adalat, full court reference in both audio and visual mode from the court.

It is to be noted that the court will not live stream cases related to matrimonial matters, including ancillary proceedings arising thereunder,matters involving children and juveniles including matters registered under or involving the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Cases concerning sexual offences, including proceedings instituted under Section 376, Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), cases concerning gender-based violence against women, cases relating to Official Secrets Act, 1923 or involving national security, cases of Habeas Corpus petitions, in-camera proceedings, cases, which in the opinion of the Bench, may provoke enmity amongst communities likely to result in a breach of law and order will not be streamed.

Meanwhile, the concerned judge can choose to end the live streaming and to switch off the microphone in between any particular case if needed.

The court said live streaming of court proceedings shall not be claimed by any person as a matter of right. The copy of any live streaming of Court proceedings will not be provided to the client or anyone, the High Court had said in a statement.

