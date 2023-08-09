Orissa High Court stays ASO recruitment process, next hearing on September 21

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court put a stay on the Odisha Public Service Commission selection process for the recruitment of ASO on Wednesday. The next hearing shall be held on September 21, said reliable reports.

The Orissa High Court on July 31 had rejected the review and writ petitions filed in connection with the alleged irregularities in conduct of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment examination conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The court also upheld its previous order regarding publication of fresh merit list.

Earlier on May, the Orissa High Court has scrapped the merit list published by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the recruitment examination conducted for 796 Assistant Section Officers. The court has further ordered the commission to publish a fresh merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates within two months.

OPSC conducted the ASO recruitment exam for a total of 796 Group-B posts on August 27, 2022. The Merit list was released on November 7, 2022. However, it was withheld following allegations of irregularities in the examination.

While hearing petitions regarding irregularities in the examination, the court ordered the publication of a fresh merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written examination, within two months.

Nearly four lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam.