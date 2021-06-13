Orissa High Court rejects plea seeking installation of CCTV cameras in COVID hospital

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Sunday rejected the plea seeking the installation of CCTV cameras in COVID hospitals across Odisha.

The High Court criticized the approach of the petitioner to the case as the concerned organization had disclosed details about the matter to the media before the plea was registered at the court.

The top court of the State rejected the public interest litigation (PIL) saying that the petitioner was not prepared.

It is to be noted here that Bharatiya Vikas Parishad, the petitioner, had filed the PIL seeking the installation of CCTV cameras in COVID hospitals. Besides, it has demanded the installation of a display board outside the COVID hospitals, so that the relatives of the patients would be aware of the treatment process.