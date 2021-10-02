Orissa High Court refuses to interfere in government’s decision on height of Durga idols

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court adjourned the hearing of case that was filed against the state government’s decision regarding Durga idol height restrictions and the curtain restrictions. It has refused to intervene regarding such matters for Dussehra.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice B P Routray passed this order after the hearing of the case.

Reports said that the High Court also refused to issue any order regarding the compensation to sculptors, decorators and other laborers working for making Durga idols across the state. However, it has mentioned that the petitioner could take alternative steps in this regard.

It it noteworthy of that the state government in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restricted the height of the idols to be worshipped at different mandaps during the ongoing puja season at four feet or below. The government also ordered to have the puja rituals performed under the curtains at the mandaps.

Thereafter, the petitioners including various puja committees of Cuttack city urged the state government to relax the height and curtain restrictions for the Durga puja this month.

As per the latest unlock guidelines issued by the State government, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), PK Jena said that night curfew restrictions will continue to remain in force in all urban areas across the State from 10 pm to 5 am. However, special night curfew restrictions have been clamped for the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in view of Durga Puja and other festivities.

The special curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am (instead of 10 pm to 5 am) for a period of 10 days, from October 11 to October 20.

