Orissa High Court Recruitment 2021: Application invited for Junior Stenographer Posts in Group C; Apply online

High Court of Orissa has invited application for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Stenographer in Group-‘C’. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Orissa High Court Recruitment 2021 through online mode at orissahighcourt.nic.in from 5th August 2021 to 4th September 2021.

A total of 29 vacancies will be filled for the Junior Stenographer posts in Group-‘C’.

Interested applicants can check the application process, educational qualification, age limit, salary details selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting of submission of online application: August 5, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: September 4, 2021

Vacancy Details

Junior Stenographer in Group-‘C’ – 29 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Orissa High Court Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University with a minimum speed of BO words per minute in shorthand and 40 words per minute in typewriting/ transcription on computer. He/ she should have adequate knowledge of Computer applications.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 21 years

Maximum age limit- 32 years

The upper age is relaxable upto 5 years in case of SC, ST, SEBC & Women candidates and up to 1O years for PwDs candidates.

Salary Details

Pay scale of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,1OO in Level-7 with usual Dearness and other Allowances.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be comprised of Qualifying Test in English Subject, Computer Application Test (qualifying in nature) and Skill Test.

How to apply for Orissa High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 5th August on the official website of Orissa High Court– orissahighcourt.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 4th September 2021. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

Important Links

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website