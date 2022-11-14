Orissa High Court quashes petitions over irregularities in ASO exams

Cuttack: Petition over alleged discrepancies in the evaluation and result in Odisha Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exams in 2016.

The Orissa High Court today declared the petition as inadmissible.

The Court while hearing the matter, also directed the government to publish the results as per 2016 policy.

The candidates who were not selected or rejected had filed a suit in the Orissa High Court back in 2016.

The court has directed the recruiting body to publish the marks of all the candidates who appeared in the examination.

The OPSC has been directed to release the marks after completion of the recruitment process read the judgement.

The ASO exam had been conducted by OPSC to fill up 796 (265 women) posts under the Odisha Secretariat Service and the result was published November 7.

As many as 1104 candidates have cleared the written examination and shortlisted for document verification and skill test.

Hence, the Odisha government has been directed to publish the entire mark list of the ASO applicants.