Orissa High Court Permits For Durga Puja Celebration In Cuttack

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Monday permitted to conduct Durga Puja in Cuttack city. The court’s directive came while it was hearing a petition filed by the Balu Bazar Puja Committee.

The Puja Committee had filed the petition seeking permission to hold Durga Puja this year. It had said that the Puja should be celebrated to keep the 500-year-old tradition. It had assumed to strictly adhere social distancing and other safety guidelines issued by both the Union and State governments in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

While giving permission for the Dussehra celebration, the top court of the State, however, asked the concerned authorities to follow all COVID guidelines.

The court also said that pujas should be held in the mandaps and unnecessary crowd gathering should be avoided.

Earlier, different puja committees had held a discussion with the Commissionerate of Police in this regard.