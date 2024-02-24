Orissa High Court passes order for arrest of Defendant Vessel MV Debi at Paradip Port

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has ordered to seize the Defendant Vessel MV Debi at Paradip Port following seizure of cocaine. The court has also ordered to issue arrest warrant within 24 hours.

Earlier, court allowed MV Devi’s release with a number of conditions. The Court said that in order to release the ship Rs. 100crores bond needs to be signed.

The Court further held that Rs. 10 crore bank guarantee also needs to be paid in order to release the ship that was carrying the contraband substance.

About 22 kgs of cocaine seized in Paradip port of Odisha from a ship from Indonesia that docked yesterday, said reports on November 30, 2023. The estimated worth of the seized contraband is said to be around Rs. 220 crores.

When the Customs Department was conducting a search some packets were found on the ship. Then when a search was conducted, a white powdery substance came out of the packet. The customs team found the substance to be cocaine after a test was conducted. About 22 kgs of cocaine seized in Paradip was found on the ship. The Customs Commissioner Madhav Chandra Mishra spoke about the seizure. A team along with the Commissioner is on a visit to Paradip for further investigation.

The ship was detained immediately. A detailed investigation is underway. The ship was bound for Europe from Indonesia, it allegedly came to Paradip to pick up some goods.

As per reports, suspicious packets were found on a ship in Paradip port. The local police, CISF and the Dog Squad are investigating into the matter.

These eight packets were seized from the vessel named MV DEBI, that docked at the PICT berth of Paradip Port. All these alleged contraband substances seized in Paradip port have been handed over to the Excise and Customs Department.