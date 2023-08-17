Orissa High Court orders CBI probe into JEE Mains 2022 marksheet error case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has ruled in favor of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a case of erroneous marksheet issuance for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The decision came during the hearing of a petition filed by Anshuman Kanungo, who alleged discrepancies in his marksheet.

A two-judge bench of the Orissa HC directed the CBI to conduct a thorough investigation and complete it within a span of four months. The agency is expected to submit a detailed report once the inquiry concludes.

Anshuman Kanungo, the petitioner, claimed that he initially scored an impressive 98.97 percent in the JEE (Main) 2022 Exam. However, he later discovered discrepancies in the marksheet and promptly alerted the concerned authorities for rectification. Shockingly, his score was subsequently altered to a mere 37 percent. Due to this, he could not get admission in any government engineering college. The reason given was the alleged submission of a fake marksheet.

Akaya Kumar Panda, the legal representative for Anshuman Kanungo, explained that they argued that the original marksheet was legitimately downloaded from the official website. However, it was allegedly tampered with afterward to accommodate another student from Uttar Pradesh.