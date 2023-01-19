Orissa High Court nullifies State Film Awards 2019, fresh list soon

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has nullified the Odisha State Film Awards 2019 and directed the authorities to declare a fresh list.

The Court declared the concerned authorities to finalize a nomination list and to declare winners within one month. The 31st Odisha State Film Awards- 2019 were declared by the State Government on November 5, 2021.

The Orissa High Court had issued a directive to put the Odisha Film Awards Ceremony on hold following a writ petition filed by the director of a film.

As per reports, the Court has issued directive for the re-evaluation of all the entries to the 27 categories of the awards.

Earlier in 2021 the Orissa High Court had said in an order that, “The ceremony scheduled to be held will stand postponed. State, through its concerned functionary, will re-evaluate all entries for awards. On such re-evaluation, result will be made known to petitioner and all concerned. In event petitioner reports to this Court that his grievance has been taken care of or there is required adjudication, the ceremony will be held post order of disposal of the writ petition,”

