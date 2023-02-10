Orissa High Court issues stay order over recruitment of Police SI

Cuttack: Hearing the matter regarding recruitment of Police Sub Inspectors in the State, Orissa High Court on Friday passed an interim stay order. It was cleared that till the next hearing the recruitment process cannot be continued.

The High Court has also issued directives to Odisha Government as well as the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) to file the answer in this matter.

As per reports, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had issued advertisement on June 22, in 2021 for appointment of 477 numbers of Sub Inspector posts.

Later, in 2022 the maximum age for the candidates of this exam had been extended to 38 years. A gadget notification was issued in this matter on Jan 11, 2022. This should be applicable to the recruitment exams of 2021, 22 and 23.

The present case had been filed by Manoranjan Sahu and others, who could not file the job application till the last date of application. Since the exam for this post has not be done, the petitioners have prayed to issue a fresh advertisement. Advocate Biplav Bahali is conducting the case on behalf of the applicants.